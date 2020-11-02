Max Kilman thrilled at Wolves breakthrough

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 23-year-old defender has played each of the last four games, with Wolves not losing any of them and keeping three clean sheets along the way.

He also recently saw his progress rewarded with a new five-year contract and summing up how the last few weeks have gone, he said: “It’s been great, the whole environment – the players and the staff.

“Everyone has been great with me, and I understand that they still demand a lot from me.

“I still feel like I need to improve and need to keep striving forward.

“But it’s very good and competitive, a fantastic environment, so it’s great.”

Plucked from non-league Maidenhead United in 2018, Kilman played several games in the Europa League last season but has now staked his claim in the Premier League.

Featuring alongside Willy Boly and Conor Coady at the back, he has been praised by supporters for his calm displays – and he insists Coady has helped him a lot.

“Coads is a fantastic leader. He knows the right time to give you a bit of encouragement, and when he needs to make you concentrate a bit more on the game,” said Kilman.

“He’s a fantastic leader who has helped me so much along with some other players.”

Level-headed Kilman is now hoping to be in from the off again when Wolves travel to Leicester on Sunday.

Nuno's lot will head to the King Power with confidence having picked up 13 points from seven games while they also put it together in the final third as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday night – Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence scoring.

"I'm delighted to have come in and done my part," added Kilman.

"But credit goes to all the boys for how they have been playing, the shape we have had.

"We have made it very difficult for teams and it paid off (against Palace).

"We created more chances as well, scored more goals, and this is what we wanted.