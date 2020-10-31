Wolves 2 Crystal Palace 0 - Player ratings

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Rui Patricio

Back among the clean sheets following a fairly straightforward night.

Palace had a few moments going forward but never really troubled the Portuguese, who only had to make a couple of routine saves. 7

Willy Boly

Quite fortunate after he clipped Van Aanholt for a penalty, which was then chalked off because of the Dutchman being offside in the build-up.

Could not connect with a free header early on, too, but looked steady enough on the whole. 7

Conor Coady

Another assured outing from the skipper, who seems to have reached another level of confidence after his England exploits.

Came up with some good blocks and is just such a brilliant leader. 8

Max Kilman

Pretty big call from Nuno to stick with him over Saiss, but it was one that paid off handsomely.

Kilman looks to be getting better with each game that passes. At home in the Premier League now. 8

Nelson Semedo

His best outing in a Wolves shirt so far, without a doubt.

Looked a threat on the front foot, whistling a first-half shot narrowly wide, and did his job defensively as well. A classy display. 8

Ruben Neves

Nuno had called for some of his more established players to improve – and Neves certainly did that against the Eagles.

Passed the ball around with his usual precision, but with a lot more speed. Much more like it. 8

Leander Dendoncker

A really busy performance in the middle of the park.

Made some well-timed tackles to get Wolves on the attack and went close to scoring on a few occasions. 8

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Magnificent. Dream debut for the Frenchman!

Put Wolves in the lead with a tremendous left-footed finish, kept Townsend quiet and carried on making his presence felt going forward.

Perhaps slightly lucky not to give away a penalty for a challenge on Zaha but, all things considered, he was outstanding.

It is early days but if Ait-Nouri carries on anything like this, Wolves have another young gem on their hands. 9

Pedro Neto

The Portuguese just gets better and better.

Got an assist as he played over a wonderful cross for Podence to finish, and he could have had a couple more as he put in superb deliveries for both Boly and Dendoncker.

Ran rings around Van Aanholt at times and is a joy to watch. 9

Raul Jimenez

Not at his devastating best but, thankfully, he did not need to be as others stepped up on the goal front.

Still played his part in the second goal and had a few shots. 7

Daniel Podence

Will be chuffed and relieved to have got off the mark for the season.

Podence really deserved that goal and also came up with the assist for Ait-Nouri, crossing to the far post where the left-wing-back sublimely did the rest.

Teams just cannot handle him at the minute. 9

Subs

Adama Traore (for Podence, 75)

Saw a shot go straight at Guaita. 6

Joao Moutinho (for Neto, 75)

On the receiving end of an eventual red-card challenge from Milivojevic. 6

Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 90)

N/A