Wolves v Crystal Palace: Nuno out to improve at set-pieces

Nuno Espirito Santo wants more goals (AMA)

Six from six ahead of taking on Crystal Palace is nowhere near the goal return he would have wanted, but with each game comes opportunity, and maybe tonight will be the night it finally clicks in the final third.

On a positive note, Wolves have been having their fair share of shots – 16 in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last time out, 69 overall this season.

Nuno, though, has highlighted a negative which has to improve fast – their productivity from set plays.

When asked where the goals are going to come from, he said: “I hope they come from all of the players.

“But we have to improve on our offensive set-pieces – we are not doing enough or harming enough.

“I think we have height and big guys so the deliveries have to improve, so it can happen there of course.

“After that, it can come from strikers, midfield and right backs – I hope everybody can help with that.”

Selection-wise, Nuno has a few interesting dilemmas.

As they look to improve from set-pieces, you could argue that leans towards playing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in midfield given their prowess from corners and free-kicks respectively.

Romain Saiss, meanwhile, is perhaps the biggest aerial threat, while Adama Traore draws more fouls than anyone else in gold and black.

And it is thought everyone is available despite there being some ‘issues’ in the camp.

“Unfortunately, we always have issues. Issues from the previous games, even from the international break, players that are still recovering from some knocks and problems,” said Nuno.

“We are doing a good job. I expect everybody to have the answers tomorrow.”

Wolves have been over-reliant on the goals provided by striker Raul Jimenez so far this season (AMA)

Palace, meanwhile, have a couple on their way back from injuries in James Tomkins and Christian Benteke – both featuring in a 2-1 victory over Wolves Under-23s at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Roy Hodgson, though, is expected to stick the side which has got them to eighth – above Wolves on goal difference.

The Eagles have adopted a defensive approach and had the least shots in the league so far, with 46, so tonight’s affair could get off to a tentative start.

On Hodgson and his side, Nuno said: “I can take a lot of things from Roy and his career.

“I wish I had a chance to have a proper dinner and hours to speak and to share with Roy all his experience.

“He has been to so many countries and seen and worked with so many different players.

“He managed big clubs, Inter, he has managed national teams, England, Switzerland so he has such a rich experience, I wish I could have time to share his knowledge.

“I would like to meet up with him one day but sometimes it’s not so easy.

“Even before and after games, all these emotions are there.

“It’s not easy for us managers to to share an open-mind situation.

“It has to be in a proper place – silence – and then the conversation would be amazing.”

Hodgson, at 73, is the top-flight’s oldest manager, but does Nuno see himself managing for that long?

“I cannot say that. I don’t know. What I know is that now I want to manage, I want to work,” he added.

“I have evolved a lot. I’m not the same one that started eight years ago, I’m not the same. So many things have changed – I’m older now, much older.

“I am excited to play this game – I just want to compete.