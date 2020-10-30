Nuno taking it step-by-step with £35m Wolves man Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 18-year-old striker, who was snapped up in a club-record deal from Porto over the summer, has been an unused substitute for the last three Premier League games.

He will be hoping to feature in some capacity against Crystal Palace at Molineux on Friday night (8pm) but when asked if it is a case of being patient with Silva, Nuno said: “Yes, but at the same time working very hard, and this is what Fabio is doing.

“Every minute of the training session has to be very useful and always an investment of time and actions.

“He’s been involved in previous games, although not in the best moments always for the team as regards the final score, but it’s hard.

“But he’s an option and I think he can help us.

“He is a goalscorer and he can definitely help us.

“It requires time and it is a big change. But here at Compton, he’s doing very well.

“He’s settling down. He has the squad to help him and he is speaking the language better. Step by step, he will get there.”

Silva was brought in on a five-year deal, with the idea of eventually succeeding Raul Jimenez as Wolves’ main striker while also adding more depth to the string ranks in the short term.

Asked further about his adaption, Nuno said: “Everything is new.

“Fabio has been involved in some games in the Portuguese first division with Porto and did well, but he doesn’t have enough because he’s very young. So, he’s in a growing process but the physicality, he felt it, especially in the game against Stoke (in the Carabao Cup).

“Now he’s getting ready, realising with our help what he has to do to take advantage of his talent.”

With Wolves having only scored six goals in as many games going into the Palace encounter, some fans are wanting to see more of Silva – who chairman Jeff Shi described as ‘having the potential to be a generational talent’ – in the coming weeks.

Nuno, on if he could be the solution to their goal woes, said: “Yes – he’s in the squad. We have a small squad – you can see the numbers so every player is very important.

“During the season the options might be different in one or two months time so we cannot predict what will happen.

“What we have to do is prepare every player and help them make new complicities to make them grow individually.”

Meanwhile, Nuno has criticised the Premier League’s pay-per-view model, with fans having to pay £14.95 to watch the Palace game on BT Sport Box Office.

“It’s clear that it’s not working. I think the numbers show the fans are not engaging with it, but it’s evident it’s not working,” he added.

“They should find a better solution. The perfect one, unfortunately we don’t have it, so let’s hope the intention is there.