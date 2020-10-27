Raul Jimenez calls for Wolves to improve against defensive teams

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Jimenez and his team-mates were left frustrated as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle at Molineux on Sunday.

The Mexican scored a stunner which looked set to seal a third Premier League win on the spin for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side but the Magpies, having sat back for most of the game, grabbed a point at the death through Jacob Murphy’s free-kick.

And the disappointed Jimenez said: “It’s difficult to play against these things. They come only to see if they can get a point.

“They never did something to win the game, so it’s difficult to break them.

“We have to be focused on that. Since we’ve been promoted to the Premier League, these kind of games have been the most difficult for us, I think.

"We have to start doing better against this.”

Jimenez scored his fourth goal in six games but Wolves ended up regretting missed opportunities as they had 16 shots – with only three on target.

Murphy then curled his free-kick around a poorly set-up wall, catching Rui Patricio cold, for a share of the spoils.

“It’s difficult. It’s a shame to fight for all the game, having opportunities all the game,” said Jimenez, now preparing for Friday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

“I think that was their only shot, so it’s difficult to think about it. Now we have to concentrate and focus because on Friday, we have another match.”

Wolves skipper Conor Coady shared Jimenez’s frustration, as he added: “We feel like we’ve had two points taken away from us.

“We should have won as we had enough chances and enough possession of the ball. It’s something where we’ll look at it.

“We had a game plan. We knew Newcastle would come and sit in.

“They sit in well with a bank of five which is hard to break down.

“You have to be patient and we were, getting a fantastic goal with Raul.

“But we should see the game out. I don’t know how many shots they had, but it wasn’t many.