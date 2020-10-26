Nuno: More Wolves players must start chipping in

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Nuno's side have now drawn four in a row against the Magpies after Jacob Murphy's late free-kick cancelled out Raul Jimenez's sweet strike at Molineux.

Wolves sit seventh in the Premier League but have only scored six goals from six games so far, with the Mexican coming up with four of those.

And Nuno, when asked if others need to start chipping in, said: "Yes, of course.

"We want all the players to score the goals, of course.

"I want every player to score 30 goals if possible. That's what I'm trying to work on, trying to improve.

"We had a lot of shots, not all of them on target. Let's try to improve on the final delivery and the clinical moment of shooting on goal, making the keeper work.

"We didn't test the keeper too many times, not too many shots on target.

"A lot of shots, but not on target, so that's something we have to improve."

Wolves are looking to recoup the goals lost through the summer departures of Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty – the pair chipping in with a combined 23 goals across all competitions last season.

They had 16 shots against Steve Bruce's charges, but only three of them went on target.

Jimenez's pure effort looked set to seal all three points but Murphy curled his free-kick around the wall, catching Rui Patricio cold at his near post, to share the spoils.

"We were patient. We played well with the ball and achieved a very good goal, with Raul," said Nuno.

"I think we played well in terms of possession against a very organised team and started the game well.

"But we made a mistake with the set up of the wall, so we conceded a goal.

"We were solid and didn't allow chances to Newcastle, we were solid on that part. But, of course, we're upset."

He added: "The ball cannot go in the corner, it's as clear as that. If it goes over the wall, then we have to deal with that. But the ball cannot go on that side of the goal.

"All the game we were in control, managing well. It was a good goal, but it was disappointing to make a mistake in the final moments of the game.