Wolves v Newcastle: Training time crucial for Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Three wins from five games so far means it is their best start to a top-flight season since 1979, writes Joe Edwards.

They have kept clean sheets in winning the last two and, perhaps most crucially to boss Nuno Espirito Santo, they have actually had a decent amount of time on the training pitch ahead of facing the Magpies.

Chances to work on things at Compton have been few and far between so far this campaign because of the awkwardly-placed international breaks, so Nuno – although he has ‘some problems’ from Leeds to assess – is happy with how preparation for this one has gone.

“These moments are very important. It’s very important to have time on the training ground for all the players – the new ones that have arrived and those that were here before,” he said.

“After the pre-season we had, every training session is very useful and important to us.

“And this week was good. We had time and we had a chance to work on things we want to improve, so it was a good week.”

As Nuno alluded to, the full week of training has allowed some of the new faces to gain more of an understanding of how Wolves work.

Nelson Semedo, for example, has played three games since coming in from Barcelona but only had a handful of sessions with the squad so will have benefitted from the past few days.

Assessing the impact of the initial £27.5million signing and how the other new arrivals – including record signing Fabio Silva – have adapted, Nuno said: “Well, but it’s hard.

“It’s hard for any player that has come from another country to adapt fast to the Premier League, the quality of the players they face.

“Nelson is doing well but like everyone of us has things to improve.

“It’s very important that they realise we have to go fast. We have to make our time useful. Then, let’s see.

“As long as the players are committed and healthy, things will happen naturally.

“Then, it’s up to us to decide when and where we do it.”

Hoping to keep his place in the side is Max Kilman after the defender put in a man of the match display at Leeds on Monday before being awarded a new five-year contract on Wednesday.

Nuno is delighted to have the 23-year-old tied down, too, as he said: “Max started with us a long time ago, and now he’s doing very well.

“He’s working very hard and he’s very committed, so we’re pleased.

“It’s very important to have the insurance that both parties are happy – the club and the player.

“It’s easier to work, but I can assure to you that everybody is committed, no matter how long the duration of their contract.

“Among the players and staff, the commitment is on a daily basis. This is what’s important. We just look at the next day.”

Wolves, as mentioned by Nuno, have a few knocks to deal with – but he did not name names.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have concerns over goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden. If Darlow does not make it, former Walsall man Mark Gillespie will start between the sticks.

Nuno, though, expects a difficult game regardless.

“We expect a very tough and demanding match,” he added.