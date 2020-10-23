Wolves boss Nuno: Jonny Castro Otto working hard for fitness

Joel Ward of Crystal Palace and Jonny Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 26-year-old Spaniard had a successful operation on his right knee in mid August after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament against Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Since then, he has been working ‘morning, afternoon and night’ at Wolves’ Compton training ground to strengthen it.

And when asked if Otto is on schedule, Nuno said: “Yes, he’s doing OK. He works a lot.

“He works more than anybody else. He works morning, afternoon and night. He’s always working, and he’s doing well.”

Wolves swiftly got Otto in for surgery after he suffered the injury against the Greek side and left Molineux on crutches.

Such injuries tend to take six to nine months to get over and the wing-back is several weeks into a gradual rehabilitation programme.

Club doctor Matt Perry is keeping a close eye on his progress, with the onus being on getting him back in action as swiftly, but also as safely, as possible.

Otto offered an insight into his daily routine by posting a video of his strengthening exercises on Twitter on Tuesday, along with the caption: “Counting down the days.”

It showed him doing various stretches and lunges, power walking on the treadmill and stepping up the speed on both the rowing machine and exercise bike – before a thumbs up and smile at the end.

So far, Otto has made 87 appearances for the club and scored three goals.

The £15million signing from Atletico Madrid has also developed a reputation as one of Wolves’ most consistent performers under Nuno.

On whether he is close to doing any ball work, Nuno said it is still a gradual process, adding: “No, not yet.

“It’s the gym and his shadow is the physio. It’s 24 hours with the physio.