Steve Bull raises £8,000 for charity through golf days

Steve Bull Golf Day at Shifnal Golf Club: Steve Bull with main sponsor Mark Copson, Andrew Taylor, Jason Brewster and John Gough.

The 306-goal great held his annual Steve Bull Golf Day at Shifnal Golf Club in aid of three charities – Katharine House Hospice, Promise Dreams and Grand Theatre Charities.

Then, along with wife Kirsty and Jacky Carr, he organised the Promise Dreams Golf Day at Penn Golf Club, where he was joined by fellow ex-Wolves forward Don Goodman and former Molineux boss Dave Jones – the man at the helm for the 2003 play-off final victory which sealed promotion to the Premier League.

“We raised just over £4,000 for three charities on the Foundation day, which was absolutely brilliant,” said Bull.

“It’s great as charities are suffering with everything going at the moment.

“We had Don and Dave at the Promise Dreams event, raising another £4,000 on another great day. It’s tough times and we don’t know what’s around the corner, so it’s always lovely to see people doing their bit for these great causes.”