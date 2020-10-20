Nuno delighted with Wolves character following Leeds win

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

It was a poor first period at Elland Road but Nuno's charges, as they have a real knack of doing, improved greatly after the break to make it three wins from their opening five top-flight games for the first time since 1979.

Raul Jimenez's strike, which took a huge deflection off Kalvin Phillips, means 40 of Wolves' last 56 goals have come in the second period, and Nuno – whose side are sixth at this early stage of the Premier League season – said: "The second half was better.

"Leeds started very strong and caused us enormous problems.

"We adjusted it better as the game went on and kept on growing. The answer in terms of fitness was good.

"Until the end, we defended well. It was better in the second half, better with the ball and creating more chances.

"It's about the identity, we know we have to have organisation and stay in the game. The character of the team was evident, especially in the effort of the players.

"Again, the answer in terms of fitness and energy was much better.

"We had chances, good situations, before and after the goal. Raul was fortunate with his strike, but he had good situations before and we had a good goal ruled out. So, it was good.

"The clean sheet is a big satisfaction. This is the bounce back we desired, a second clean sheet."

Max Kilman impressed again at the back as Wolves made it back-to-back wins, and back-to-back clean sheets.

Nuno was keen to praise the rookie centre-half well as he said: "He played well, in the second half especially. He started reading the lines better, anticipating and passed forward to allow us to make fast attacks.

"He played good. I think everyone knows he was with the under-23s, and I think he has something. He works very hard.

"As time goes by, he has become stronger. Of course, I'm proud of what he has given and the credit is for him.

"When your chance comes, you have to respond, and Max did that."

Skipper Conor Coady was delighted with the win, too, as he added: "It was a massive result for us. We knew how tough it was going to be.