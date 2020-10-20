Leeds United 0 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Wolves players huddle before the game (AMA)

Rui Patricio

A second successive clean sheet for the Portuguese – and fifth counting international games.

Not majorly tested despite all the first-half pressure from Leeds, only having to gather an effort from Rodrigo. 7

Willy Boly

Steady enough outing from the Frenchman.

Gradually getting back to his best after a couple of uncharacteristic displays early this campaign. 7

Conor Coady

Continues to lead by example, constantly organising and confident while England boss Gareth Southgate watched on from the stands.

Played a lovely crossfield pass to Podence, who was unfortunately offside before he teed up Saiss for the goal which was chalked off. 8

Max Kilman

A little nervy early on but Kilman really grew into the game and looked assured after the break.

Two clean sheets from the last two games, with him not at all looking out of place in defence. He has taken his opportunity. 8

Nelson Semedo

Still finding his way in gold and black, it must be said.

Wolves kept Leeds at bay, of course, but Semedo did struggle against Harrison on the left and found himself pulled out of position a fair few times. 6

Leander Dendoncker

Wolves' midfield did not make their presence felt in the first half.

Dendoncker grew into it a bit more in the second with some decent runs but can do better. 6

Joao Moutinho

Got better as it went on but has not properly dictated a game for a while.

Hopefully, we will see a top-class outing from him soon. 6

Romain Saiss

Targeted by Costa, who had a fair bit of joy, early on, but did a decent job considering left-wing-back is not his position.

Such a sweet strike for the goal which was agonisingly chalked off, before Jimenez won it via a huge deflection off Phillips. 7

Pedro Neto

Always looking to drive at players and use his pace to get into dangerous areas.

Really has bulked up and had his moments going forward. 7

Raul Jimenez

A huge slice of luck with his goal, but you also earn your luck and it was a splendid run from Jimenez to create the chance.

Three for the season for the Mexican, who just keeps scoring. 7

Daniel Podence

Did really well to tee up Saiss for the disallowed goal and tested Meslier with a couple of fierce strikes.

Taken off for Traore but a decent display. 7

Subs

Adama Traore (for Podence, 65)

Couple of trademark runs from the winger. 6

Ruben Neves (for Moutinho, 82)

N/A

Fernando Marcal (for Neto, 89)

N/A