Leeds v Wolves: Nuno's pack hoping to click at Elland Road

Nuno wants to see a much better performance than what he got from Wolves in their last away game, the 4-0 defeat at West Ham (PA)

Taking on a side that has taken Liverpool all the way, drawn with Manchester City and won their other two matches, a stylish win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would certainly raise excitement levels, writes Joe Edwards.

After all, it has been a mixed start to the campaign for Wolves.

The victories against both Sheffield United and Fulham were workmanlike, while the losses to City and West Ham – especially the latter – were alarming.

Supporters would love for it all to click at Elland Road but also appreciate Marcelo Bielsa’s side – who, like Wolves a couple of years ago, have come up from the Championship and stuck to their principles – will pose them a tough test.

On the challenge ahead and potential similarities between Wolves and Leeds, Nuno said: “Every team that comes from the Championship, people try to compare what happened with Sheffield, with us, and now Leeds.

“But what I can see is a strong team, with a very special way of playing football.

“There are some aspects like us, but different ideas in terms of the approach of the game.”

Preparation for the clash has not been the most ideal for Nuno, having only had a few days of training with the full squad after so many went away on international duty.

A whopping 16 were with their countries and returned at the back end of last week.

One of those was Rayan Ait-Nouri, the last of the six summer signings, who was with France Under-21s.

He is not expected to start, given Fernando Marcal has recovered from a calf problem, but the exciting young wing-back could perhaps play a part as a substitute, and Nuno said on him: “He’s a talented player.

“He was involved with the France Under-21s and now he has joined us.

“It’s always the same, it’s about getting him inside the idea of the team.

“We have to try to accommodate and help him settle down after changing countries.

“He has to settle down here with his family, so all of those things are a priority now.

“At the same time, we have a short squad, so he will be involved.

“He’s a talented player, a young and talented player with a lot of things to improve on his game. He can give us good things.”

Either way, whether it is Marcal or Ait-Nouri at left-wing-back for Wolves this evening, they are likely to be marking Helder Costa.

Helder Costa has impressed for Leeds (PA)

The former Molineux man has started the season well for Leeds after his initial loan became a £16million permanent deal in the summer, scoring twice and also chipping in with an assist.

Nuno is happy to see Costa – who shone during Fosun’s first season in charge of Wolves – doing well too as he said: “Helder was fantastic.

“When we arrived in the Championship, Helder was injured.

“He had a major injury which took a lot of time to recover.

“That season was not the best one, but in the first season of the Premier League, Helder helped us hugely.

“He had a tremendous impact on the team as he’s a very talented player.

“Things happen naturally, players move, and I’m delighted Helder is now enjoying his football.”

Nuno also knows Leeds’ recording signing Rodrigo well from his time managing Valencia.