Wolves fan honours pledge to get Coady tattoo after England goal

Left, Ashley's tattoo of Conor Coady

Ashley Stain, 21, from the Isle of Wight, tweeted to say he would get a tattoo of the Wolves defender if he scored in England's friendly against Wales earlier this month, which he ended up doing.

As a result, Ashley got a tattoo of the 27-year-old's face on the back of his leg on Friday.

Ashley said: "I think the tattoo is class. Coady thinks it's 'boss'. His brother showed it to him."

Coady sent the lifelong Wolves fan a special message before he got the new ink, saying: "Hi Ashley, how are you mate?

"A million people have sent me your tweet from the other day regarding a tattoo.

"And I know you are a massive Wolves fan.

"But I just wanted to drop you a little message just to say thank you so much for your support, it really goes along way, honestly.

"It would be great to see the finished article when it's finished, even though I do think you are crazy.