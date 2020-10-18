Wolves fan honours pledge to get Coady tattoo after England goal

By Jamie BrassingtonWolvesPublished:

A Wolves fan has kept his promise to get a tattoo of Conor Coady after the defender scored for England.

Left, Ashley's tattoo of Conor Coady
Left, Ashley's tattoo of Conor Coady

Ashley Stain, 21, from the Isle of Wight, tweeted to say he would get a tattoo of the Wolves defender if he scored in England's friendly against Wales earlier this month, which he ended up doing.

As a result, Ashley got a tattoo of the 27-year-old's face on the back of his leg on Friday.

Ashley said: "I think the tattoo is class. Coady thinks it's 'boss'. His brother showed it to him."

Coady sent the lifelong Wolves fan a special message before he got the new ink, saying: "Hi Ashley, how are you mate?

"A million people have sent me your tweet from the other day regarding a tattoo.

"And I know you are a massive Wolves fan.

"But I just wanted to drop you a little message just to say thank you so much for your support, it really goes along way, honestly.

"It would be great to see the finished article when it's finished, even though I do think you are crazy.

"But thank you so much mate, it really means a lot. Cheers."

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News