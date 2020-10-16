Wolves boss Nuno: We have to make most of time together

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The Portuguese admits a very short pre-season and the lack of fans in stadiums have both impacted his players.

And as they prepare to get back going in the Premier League at Leeds on Monday, Nuno said on the campaign thus far: “My assessment of the beginning of the season is that it’s different to what happened before, all over the world.

“The pandemic has affected everything, disrupting the preparation of the teams – a lack of time.

“There have been players away with national teams, so it’s been very hard.

“It’s especially been very demanding on the players, a huge amount of minutes and games in such an early moment of the season.

“Personally, I think we have to improve, and we need time to do so.

“Every chance we have to go and train, every chance we have to compete and play, is a chance to make us better.

“We have to keep evolving and growing as a team, while realising it has been very demanding on the players.”

Wolves, four games into the league campaign, have picked up two wins and two losses while also exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Stoke.

Nuno, who has just had 16 players return from international duty, added: “It’s about all of these things and how they impact directly on you.

“When you live in a pandemic situation, it’s very hard, no matter which profession you have as you live with fear.

"The absence of fans, when you are changing the atmosphere you are clearly changing the performance and the actions of the players.

"It’s why strange things are happening. I don’t have a clear answer, but it’s about trying to deal with the disruption that comes along.