Jet-setting Wolves stars back from national duty

Conor Coady playing for England against Denmark (PA)

It only gives boss Nuno Espirito Santo a few days to properly prepare for the trip to Leeds, but a fair few are returning from their countries in a buoyant mood.

Here, we take a look at how each of them have fared over the last week or so, from Europe and beyond.

The Europeans

Conor Coady carried on his impressive streak with England, picking up his second and third caps in the process.

The Express & Star understands he is now part of Gareth Southgate’s leadership team on the back of scoring and donning the armband towards the end against Wales, and then being one of the best performers in the defeat to Denmark.

Also coming back after a nice confidence boost is Adama Traore, having finally made his Spain bow.

The exciting winger had to pull out of the squad after both of his previous two call-ups – because of injury and frustrating Covid-19 issues – but came off the bench against Portugal before another substitute appearance against Switzerland, and then a start against Ukraine.

Spain boss Luis Enrique liked what he saw from the 24-year-old too, as he said: “Adama has been Adama in his purest form.”

For Portugal, all five representing Wolves got game time, with Daniel Podence making his debut as a sub in a 3-0 win over Sweden.

Daniel Podence made his Portugal debut (AMA)

Rui Patricio started all three games between the sticks – keeping three clean sheets – while Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho started against Spain, and Nelson Semedo featured from the off against France.

Leander Dendoncker played all of Belgium’s 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast and was then an unused sub against England and Iceland.

Pedro Neto and Vitinha both had their shooting boots on for Portugal Under-21s in a 4-1 win over Norway – the former at the double – and were later involved in another success against Gibraltar.

Also on under-21s duty were wing-backs Rayan Ait-Nouri and Oskar Buur.

Summer signing Ait-Nouri – who Wolves have the option to buy from Angers for £20million next summer – featured in France U21s’ wins over Liechtenstein and Slovakia, but Buur was left of out of both squads as Denmark U21s beat Malta and Finland.

Club-record £35m signing Fabio Silva, meanwhile, along with defender Christian Marques, was part of Portugal U20s’ training camp in Lisbon.

Silva has also made final 20-man shortlist for the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2020 along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund pair Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Rest of the world

Unsurprisingly, goal machine Raul Jimenez found the net for Mexico, scoring from the spot in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Raul Jimenez scored again (AMA)

He also led the line in a 2-2 draw with Algeria – that match being held in the Netherlands too, at the Cars Jeans Stadion in the Hague.

Romain Saiss starred at the back as Morocco enjoyed a 3-1 triumph against Senegal in Rabat.