How are Wolves’ loan stars doing on their travels?

Morgan Gibbs-White is with Swansea (Photo credit: Swansea City AFC)

From Grimsby to Grasshoppers, there are players all across Europe, and here we look at how both those overseas and on these shores are getting on.

On the continent

Of all the Wolves loanees, the one arguably plying his trade at the best level is Rafa Mir.

Having scored nine goals as Huesca won Spain’s Segunda Division, he is now adjusting to life in La Liga.

They are winless and he is goalless, but he has started all five of their games and will hope to open his account soon.

Bruno Jordao and Leonardo Campana both started Famalicao’s last game, a 1-1 draw with Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.

Three players are at partner club Grasshoppers in Switzerland – Leo Bonatini, Connor Ronan and Toti Gomes.

Rafa Mir is playing in La Liga (AMA)

Bonatini made his bow in a 3-0 win over Wil before the international break while Ronan came on as a substitute. Toti – signed in the summer from Estoril and immediately loaned out – has been a regular at the back.

Patrick Cutrone, due to move permanently next summer, has made three sub appearances for Fiorentina in Serie A, David Wang has played once for Chinese side Nantong Zhiyun and Ruben Vinagre is waiting to make his Olympiacos bow.

Closer to home

Morgan Gibbs-White has made a promising start to his season-long spell at Swansea.

The Wolves academy product has come up with a goal and an assist in four Championship games while being voted man of the match against Wycombe.

Also in the Championship, Ryan Giles has started all four games for Coventry.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic moved to Shrewsbury in League One but is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.