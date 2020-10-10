Steve Bull: A goal-den occasion for our Wolves skipper at Wembley

International goalscorers: Conor Coady was the first Wolves player to score for England since Steve Bull against Tunisia in 1990

What he did for them on Thursday night was absolutely brilliant.

He has got his head down and worked so hard over the years, and now he is reaping the rewards.

To score and then have the captaincy for the last half-an-hour against Wales at Wembley in only his second cap, what an unbelievable game for him. Conor will be on cloud nine right now.

Against all odds, considering he has barely ventured over the halfway line under Nuno over the past couple of years, he became the first Wolves player to score for England since I did against Tunisia in 1990.

And what a great example he has set to young professionals who may be thinking they will not make into the national side.

They should just take a leaf out of Conor’s book and do exactly what he has done, because he has worked his socks off.

He is there for a reason now – because he is a class player.

When he scored, you could just see the look on his face as well, how much he enjoyed it!

That euphoria of scoring for England is difficult to put into words, it is so special.

The feeling you get through your body is electrifying, having been fortunate enough to have been there myself. Honestly, there is no greater feeling. When you are playing for the Three Lions too, you feel the whole country behind you.

Conor must have felt a bit strange playing at an empty Wembley and not being able to have his family there to see it and things like that, but he will know millions were watching from home – cheering him on from their living rooms.

In taking the armband as well, he joins such an illustrious list, with Emlyn Hughes, Ron Flowers and Billy Wright the other Wolves players to skipper England since the war.

Hopefully, he can follow in their footsteps and continue to have great success on the international stage.

He is the leader for Wolves and a leader under Gareth Southgate now, too.

It will give him a great confidence boost, but one of the best things about Conor is that he is not big-headed.

He will keep his feet on the ground and knows that the most important thing now is just to carry on going, as he could go a long way.

If he carries on in this vein, he should be a shoo-in for the Euros next summer.

He has firmly got his foot in the door and can cement a place in that side for a long time.

All he has to do is keep doing what he has been doing and, hopefully, he will be playing at a full Wembley. That is his challenge now.

It has been a good international break for Wolves so far, going into it with a solid 1-0 win over Fulham and Adama Traore getting his long-awaited Spain debut.

Adama has not come flying out of the blocks so far this season but that should give him a real boost ahead of returning to Compton.

All in all, I am just over the moon for Conor.

I did it 30 years ago and I always used to say ‘if I can do it, anybody can do it’.

Conor is more or less following the way I went, from rags to riches if you like.