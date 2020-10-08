Wolves skipper Conor Coady keen to take it all in with England

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) shakes hands with Conor Coady

The Molineux skipper is expected to start in Gareth Southgate’s defence as the Three Lions tackle a friendly against Wales tonight (8pm kick-off) – their first game back at Wembley since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Coady, 27, made his England debut in the 0-0 Nations League tie in Denmark exactly a month ago and won another call-up to Southgate’s squad for the Wales friendly and home Nations League ties against Belgium, on Sunday tea time, and Denmark next Wednesday evening.

And the defender is intent on absorbing every ounce of information while training and performing with the national side.

Coady, who won praise from the English chief after impressive on his debut, said: “First and foremost that from the gaffer is brilliant. My debut was everything I’ve dreamed of and more. It was incredible.

“Now I’ve got to the second camp the feeling is exactly the same. This week has been fantastic in terms of training.

“We’re focused on these three games. They are big games for us. As soon as the last camp finished we were looking forward to these games because with everything that is going on in the world the (international) games come thick and fast.”

The defender, who last month became the first Wolves player to start for England since Steve Bull in 1990, added: “With international duty not happening for so long, to now have it thick and fast is enjoyable.

“But for me it’s just about learning, learning off these world class players. I knew that before I joined the England set-up because I watched England in every single game to see how they got on.

“To learn off these players is fantastic and we will see what the future holds, but for me it’s just about improving and if I can help the players and team here when I’m called upon that’s all that matters to me.”

Coady will be part of what is likely to be a youthful and inexperienced England side as Southgate assesses his options ahead of the competitive ties.

As one of few club captains in the squad, Coady is likely to be one of the more experienced members in the starting line-up as the England chief decides on a captain for the clash against Ryan Giggs’ Wales.

Should he take the armband in his second cap, Coady would be the fourth post-War England captain to represent Wolves.

The most recent was Emlyn Hughes in 1980, with Ron Flowers, in 1964, and Billy Wright, between 1948 and 1959, before him.

England trio Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will not be involved this evening after the trio were part of a surprise 23rd birthday party for Abraham, breaking Covid-19 rules.