Raul Jimenez signs new long-term deal at Wolves

Raul Jimenez (pic Wolves)

Since arriving at Molineux, the Mexican international has netted 46 times in just 103 appearances

Jimenez has been the club's top scorer in each of the last two seasons and was voted last year's Player of the Season by supporters and his teammates.

“I am delighted to be here and to be at this great club. Since I was a little boy, I just wanted to play, I wanted to enjoy it, live it, and that’s why I am here for," said Jimenez.

“They give me all the confidence and the opportunity to be an important guy at the front, and that’s what I was looking for when I arrived into Europe, and I’m very happy to continue at this club.

“It didn’t take much persuading! It was easy for me to say yes because since the beginning, this is what I was looking for.

“The last two seasons we have given very good performances, so I knew this club has something special and I’m part of a big family here.

“I think Wolves are getting the best out of me, and I’m giving Wolves my best football, but they are giving the best to me too.”