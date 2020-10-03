Nuno: Game time will improve Wolves star Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva (AMA)

The 18-year-old arrived at Molineux last month for £35 million and started the Carabao Cup loss to Stoke before making two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

With a substantial transfer fee comes expectation and when asked if the forward is adapting well to English football, Nuno said: “Yes, I think so.

“He had the game against Stoke, it was a good sign of awareness from him in terms of the physicality of the game.

“He was involved against (Manchester) City and West Ham, useful minutes under difficult circumstances of the team.

“Realising that the team was not strong and well enough to sustain this adaptation that he requires, but (I’m) happy.

“He’s highly involved and it’s about supporting him and making him believe that he’s ready to go. This is our job, but not only with Fabio but all the players – Ki-Jana (Hoever), Vitor (Ferreira), (Fernando) Marcal – that came in. This is the work that we do. I truly believe playing time is what makes players better.”

Silva was yet another addition to a growing Portuguese contingent at Wolves and Nuno believes the squad are helping the youngster to settle in.

“He’s a young lad with changes to his routine, all these things have change,” he added. “Change of country, tough moments with the situation we are living in as a society. Not allowing too much space outside. We have to know that.