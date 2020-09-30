Former Wolves man Marlon Walters grew from tragedy

Because he has had to deal with so much more in life than just missing out on making a name for himself at Molineux, writes Paul Berry.

Concerns about violence growing up in Bartley Green in Birmingham and racism, both in his home community, as a player and, more recently, a coach.

And, most devastatingly of all, the sudden loss of his young son Marnell, at just three-and-a-half months old back in 2009, leaving Walters with a pain and sorrow which will never disappear.

That crushing and heart-breaking tragedy prompted a change in philosophy and approach that has shaped his path ever since, as he now dovetails providing vital mentoring and support to young people across the Midlands with his footballing role as an assistant manager with Worcester City.

From such tragedy and desolation, came growth.

“When I was released by Wolves at the age of 20, I was gutted, I really thought it was the end of the world,” he recalls. “I had only ever seen myself playing football, and the only professional shirt I had worn since coming out of school was that of Wolves.

“It was one of the worst times ever but the end of the world? No, that was still to come.

“Marnell just fell asleep and didn’t wake up and there is nothing that will ever compare to losing a child.

Advertising

“I went on a bit of a rampage for 10 months after that, I didn’t work, I travelled, had some alone time and re-evaluated the direction I wanted to go in life.

“At the time I was working as a team leader for the AA in a call centre – I had worked my way up – but I decided it was no longer about money, it was about doing something where I would get some spiritual and emotional fulfilment.

“I realised I got happiness from working with people, the interaction, and I needed to do something new so I took the plunge and launched MW Fitness and Community Care, named after my son, Marnell.”

The new business was borne out of Walters’ desire to work to improve the lives of young people and help them deal with the growing number of issues which society can throw at them.

Advertising

The methods of MW Fitness are varied, from DJ workshops to ‘Let’s Talk’ assemblies, music master classes to offering family support, but all are shaped around the CIC’s overall aims of improving health and wellbeing.

“We try to create positive pathways for kids who are having difficulties in whatever they are doing,” Walters explains. “Whether it’s gang culture, drugs, physical or mental abuse, self-harming, feeling suicidal, dealing with bullying, obesity issues, family problems, we make sure we are a support mechanism for the young people.

“There is so much pressure these days, especially with social media, with people being so much more image conscious as well as gang culture and it is about showing the kids that whatever has happened to them or however bad they feel, there is a way out and light at the end of the tunnel.”

The results have been startling, but worthwhile.

Take for example the young person who felt compelled enough to turn over a new leaf that they revealed where they had stashed a gun.

Or others who brought knives into school to give them up, or the girls whom – pushed into a life of ‘carrying’ for gangs – were able to come clean with parents to take a huge step forward.

It is life-changing work and feels more a labour of love for Walters who will never regret departing from the mainstream existence of 9-5 to follow his instincts in memory of his boy.

There is also another key factor behind making Walters the person that he is today: A much-cherished upbringing in Wolves’ Academy.

So many strong friendships were forged which are unbroken to this day with a close circle including Ashley Vincent, Nathan Talbot, Leon Clarke and Carl Ikeme.

So much valuable advice and guidance was received from more senior players such as Matt Murray, George Ndah, Carl Robinson, Nathan Blake and Dean Sturridge.

And the input received from many of the club’s coaches helped shape not only his attitude towards people, but the philosophies now underpinning his own burgeoning career in the dugout.

Mike Smith, described by Walters as ‘the loveliest guy who gave me so much confidence’.

John Perkins, ‘an absolute legend who made you feel 10 foot tall’.

Terry Connor, ‘a first-class coach who was so driven and motivated every single day who taught me all about mental toughness’.

And Keith Downing, then coaching in the academy at the start of a career which has since taken in the England youth set-up and currently Bristol City.

“Keith was brilliant – he would work with me in the mornings, afternoons, evenings, he was never too busy to work on the things I needed to do to improve my game,” says Walters. “He’d have me working on my crossing, on my left foot, my temperament, and would teach me what it took to be a leader.

“If he had worked with me in the evening he’d actually give me a lift home rather than leave me to catch the train, and that is when he would be mentoring me.

“He knew the area I was from, and wanted to make sure I got home instead of getting mixed up with anything which might have affected my football.

“It was just really good advice and the conversations that I needed to have at that time in my life.”

It was all about learning, and even though he was ultimately released, the memories are nothing but positive, especially with the people met and experiences tucked away for future use.

After being released, Walters spent three months with Sheffield Wednesday but was unable to land a deal, headed to America and Baltimore Blasts and South Carolina before returning to combine working in a call centre at Severn Trent with playing non-league.

His CV now boasts some of the leading clubs on the Midlands scene in that respect including Hednesford, Chasetown, Rushall Olympic, Bromsgrove Rovers, Halesowen Town and Redditch United, captaining many of them to a spate of promotions, trophies and Player of the Year awards.

That has led to the next step and the move from pitch to dugout as assistant to Vincent, an exciting opportunity at a Worcester City side which has been able to ‘return home’ to play in the city for the first time in seven years this season.

That footballing influence is never too far away from MW Fitness either.

Many of Walters’ contacts, including Ikeme, have supported the work by giving talks in local schools, as well as Walters’ nephew – Leicester’s highly-rated England under-21 winger Demarai Gray.

At 36, Walters feels he has much to be thankful for.

Family is everything to him with partner Stacie – an award-winning beauty therapist who is about to open her own salon – step-son Lee, 15, and daughters Faith, a promising rapper already at the age of just nine, and Cherish, six, and son Reign, aged two.

Continuing to improve MW Fitness and create a legacy to his son is a key priority – progressing his coaching career with Worcester is another.

“I was distraught when I had to leave Wolves, but looking back now, in truth I wouldn’t have changed it,” Walters concludes. “I think this was more what God’s plan was for me, and I can make more of a difference doing what I am doing now.

“Losing my boy left me with so much mental trauma and I wouldn’t say I have recovered completely and maybe I never will.

“But the way to recover was to do something positive, and now I feel I know what it takes to help people bounce back.

“It’s all about keeping moving forward, and being grateful for everything that you have.”

He didn’t make it as a professional footballer but it’s fair to say Marlon Walters did make it as a human being. And has helped – and is continuing to help – so many others to make it as well.