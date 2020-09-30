Andy Thompson: time to share the goals at Wolves

Former Molineux full-back Thompson feels it is time Raul Jimenez shared the weight of responsibility in front of goal with his fellow Wolves forwards.

Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty were productive in the opposition penalty area for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last season and have already impressed for Liverpool and Tottenham respectively.

Adama Traore has scored just once in the calendar year and Daniel Podence has only netted one goal since signing from Olympiacos in January.

“There was 23 goals between Jota and Doherty last season, so that’s a big amount of goals to lose and we’re not a prolific side either,” said ex-Wolves favourite Thompson.

“People are going to have to step up and add to the squad, and add to the goal tally.

“You’re hoping Podence is going to add more, and that Traore’s going to add more as well as Neto.

“What I would like to see is the central midfielders to come up with a few more goals as well.

“It would be great for us, as a team, to add to it.”

Jimenez is off the mark for the campaign after a well-taken finish at Sheffield United and neat header in the defeat to Manchester City.

The Mexican frontman struck 27 times in all competitions last season.

Defender Romain Saiss is the only other Wolves player to register after four games this term.

And Thompson wants to see more productivity from midfielders Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker.

“You’ve got to contribute from all over the pitch now,” added Thompson.

“From set plays, the lads at the back – Saiss and Boly – are a danger.

“That’s what has got to happen as the goals have got to come from somewhere else if we’re going to win more games in the Premier League.

“We need to help Jimenez up front. Traore has got to be looking at double figures or close to it this year. We’ve got quality in the side, so that’s what they’ve got to start looking at now.”