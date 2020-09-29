Conor Coady: Wolves must learn lessons fast

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were thumped 4-0 at the London Stadium on Monday – with many fans believing it was the team’s worst performance under the Portuguese head coach since his arrival in May 2017.

Coady admitted right from kick-off he and his team-mates weren’t at the races in the capital, with a Jarrod Bowen brace, Raul Jimenez own-goal and Sebastien Haller header sealing the points for David Moyes’ side.

And he said they are going to have to analyse every part of their game to find out what went wrong.

“Everything, everything,” the skipper said when asked what went wrong against the Hammers.

“From minute one they were faster to everything. They ran more than us, they were more powerful than us.

“They were miles better than us if we are being honest.

“It was very disappointing and from our point of view there are things we need to rectify very, very, quickly.

“The performance we put in just wasn’t good enough.

“That’s not taking anything away from West Ham – they were brilliant.

“But for us, we need to look at the way we got about things and look at the way we approached the game because we have to learn from it as quickly as possible.

“That just goes to show what happens in the Premier League if you are not on it from minute one.”

The biggest surprise from the game was how poor Wolves looked defensively – with Nuno having built a side that prides itself on its defensive discipline and shape.

But Coady admitted the foundations that have made Wolves successful went missing in London.

“It’s something we are massively disappointed with,” Coady said asked about how they defended.

“As a team we weren’t close enough. The defence was too far apart from the attackers.

“We didn’t defend properly as a team, as a unit.

“We have to look at the game because it needs looking at. We need to look at where we have gone wrong because for 95 minutes we did go wrong.

“We have to learn from it because there are lots of games coming up. We need to get better.”

Prior to kick-off, Wolves fans were excited to see Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo who arrived last week from Barcelona in a deal that could eventually be worth £37million.

And Coady felt the new recruit was let down by his team-mates on his debut for the club.

“It was tough for him in a game like that when all of us were playing as we were,” the 27-year-old added.

“Look, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

“He is a credit to the football club.

“But we need to help him.

“We didn’t help him against West Ham.”