Historic Wolves signs from Molineux up for sale for £10,000

One hand-painted sign hung high up on the side on the John Ireland Stand for many years, while the other more modern sign once hung on the Steve Bull Stand.

The signs belong to the Brown family, who own Cable & Alloys in Willenhall and have owned the signs for a number of years.

Both signs are being put up for auction on Facebook marketplace with a fixed price of £10,000 for the pair.

The second sign used to be on the Steve Bull Stand

Marketing and Sales member Pedro Costa has been working to get the auction set up and said the signs were an excellent buy for any Wolves fan.

He said: "They look really good and are in excellent condition, having been preserved really well from when they were moved from the stadium.

"We are trying to get an eBay auction with an asking price of more than £3,000 set up, but people can go onto Facebook Marketplace and make a bid there.

"We have a fixed price of £10,000 for the two signs together, although we are also asking people to send us messages with offers as well."

The signs are set to stay on sale until the middle of October and could make a perfect gift for a Wolves fanatic.

To find out more about the signs and to make a bid, go to: www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/3169622579802196