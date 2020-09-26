Wolves boss Nuno on alert until transfer window shuts

Nuno has brought in five players in Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha, Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo, while Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty have moved on to Liverpool and Tottenham respectively.

Semedo and Hoever have come in over the last week to significantly bolster the right-wing-back position and assessing the activity, Nuno said: “It’s the normal process of football, players go out and players come in.

“What we are concerned about is the players that come in as we want them to integrate as fast as possible, to help the team.

“But we are happy with the players that have come in, so we are happy while having a lot of admiration for Diogo and Matt and wishing them all the best.

“We are happy, they can give good things to us.”

The signing of Semedo from Barcelona could conclude Wolves’ major activity in this window.

But with there still being a decent amount of time until the deadline a week on Monday, Nuno insists he will remain switched on and ‘be ready for anything that can happen’.

“There’s a couple of weeks and it’s very hard for us, all the clubs and all the managers,” he added.

“The transfer window is open, so we have to be ready for anything that can happen, ins and outs.

“It’s all about when it finishes having a balanced squad that is ready to compete.

“We are with our eyes wide open, so we can react if we need to.

“As long as the transfer window is open, it’s all about making decisions and reacting to things that might happen.”