Wolves' imminent signing of Nelson Semedo ticks right boxes – Andy Thompson

Nuno Espirito Santo has been on the search for a replacement for Matt Doherty at right-wing-back after his departure for Tottenham, and Semedo is coming in from Spanish giants Barcelona.

A £27.5million deal – which could rise over the years in add-ons – for the Portuguese has been finalised with the club expected to formally announce his signing on Wednesday.

And former full-back Thompson, who made 451 appearances for Wolves and scored 45 goals, said: “There has been a need to add to the squad with Doherty going.

“It was essential to get someone in for that right-wing-back position as Adama Traore hasn’t looked too happy playing there.

“He wants to be in more advanced areas as that is his natural position, more advanced.

“Traore has had to do a job there, but we needed a replacement sooner rather than later, and they’ve gone out and got one with Semedo, so good on them.

“Nuno can bring players on and make them better players as well.

“We need someone to come in and make an impact straight away, and Semedo, at 26, is of a good age.

“He’s got a fair few years left yet while having plenty of big-game experience after being at Barcelona.

“It’s good to have someone with that quality and experience to help the young lads and I think he’ll be a good addition to the squad.”

Semedo has played 124 times for Barca and gained 13 Portugal caps.

He is also a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is thought to have been key in this deal.

And Thompson believes he will settle in quickly thanks to the already-vast Portuguese contingent at Molineux.

“The Portuguese contingent already at the club will help him settle in,” he added.

“You’ve got the manager who is Portuguese and most of the coaching staff who are Portuguese as well as the players.

“They can all help him. It’s good to have them there to help him at this time, particularly with Covid and the limitations it brings. Those lads can help him settle in.”