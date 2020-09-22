Wolves 1 Manchester City 3 - Player ratings

Rui Patricio

Helped keep the scoreline down in the first half as he made a fine to save to deny De Bruyne.

Also kept out Jesus shortly after the break and did not do much wrong despite conceding three goals. 7

Willy Boly

Not helped by Traore but was pulled out of position as City made it two, with Sterling being played through and cutting it back to Foden to score. 6

Conor Coady

Played Sterling onside for that goal and, in an unlucky fashion, saw the ball deflect off him and into the net as Jesus made it three. 6

Romain Saiss

Needlessly gave away a penalty with a reckless sliding challenge on De Bruyne, who was going nowhere. A clear error from the Moroccan. 5

Adama Traore

Had his moments going forward, putting in some nice crosses, but struggled defensively once again.

Fortunately, Wolves have bolstered that position with Ki-Jana Hoever and the imminent signing of Nelson Semedo ahead of the trip to West Ham. 6

Joao Moutinho

Played a nice through-ball to Podence, whose lob ended up going over the bar, but found it difficult against the wonderful De Bruyne. 6

Ruben Neves

Wolves lost the midfield battle, overall, but Neves did at least show a bit more in the second half, having a shot blocked by Walker. 6

Pedro Neto

Did not stand out but was involved as Nuno's lot started to create a lot more going forward in the second half. 6

Fernando Marcal

Barely had a kick before having to go off with an injury. Limped off just seven minutes in and, hopefully, it is not too serious. N/A

Daniel Podence

Wolves' best outfield performer. The way he nutmegged De Bruyne before crossing to Jimenez, who headed home, was brilliant.

Really should have scored at least one of his two chances, though. With the second opportunity, he could have just looked to slot it past Ederson rather than going for the lob. 7

Raul Jimenez

Got on the scoresheet with a powerful header but should have had another, dragging one wide after a low Traore cross, and will be disappointed with that miss. 6

Subs

Ruben Vinagre (for Marcal, 7)

The enforced change disrupted Wolves and Vinagre was not great. 5

Leander Dendoncker (for Moutinho, 77)

N/A

Fabio Silva (for Neto, 77)

N/A

Not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Buur, Vitinha