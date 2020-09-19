Steve Bull: What a start for Wolves

Every supporter was delighted to see Nuno sign that three-year deal – something he absolutely deserved for getting us into the position we are now.

It all looks to be moving onwards and upwards, and the season started with a bang at Bramall Lane.

Those first 10 minutes, with that brilliant strike from Raul Jimenez and top header from Romain Saiss, were unbelievable.

After those goals, probably like a few other fans, I didn’t quite enjoy us sitting back so much and seeing the Blades put us under pressure.

But we held on for the three points and, ultimately, the game-plan worked.

It was pretty much a reverse of last season, when we were being patient and then pouncing at the end of games.

Going there and picking up three points is never an easy task, and now we have plenty of time between games so, hopefully, that will allow us to recharge and get stronger as the season goes on.

The schedule has been made less hectic, of course, after our Carabao Cup exit to Stoke on Thursday night.

Fabio Silva and Vitinha were bright, both very eager to get on the ball and try to make things happen.

They looked a bit raw at times but with experience I’m sure they will turn into cracking players.

It was a lacklustre night on the whole, though, in truth.

Stoke came to Molineux with a plan – got behind the ball and frustrated us – and we have struggled against teams like that before, so fingers crossed, we will see a solution sooner rather than later.

On the bright side, at least that is out of our system going into what promises to be a tough game against Manchester City on Monday.