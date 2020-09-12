Nuno happy but says Wolves not done yet this transfer window

Nuno has welcomed striker Fabio Silva – bought for a club-record £35million – midfielder Vitinha and defender Fernando Marcal into his group ahead of the new Premier League season starting at Sheffield United on Monday.

But he is still looking for ‘solutions’ after the sale of right-wing-back Matt Doherty to Tottenham.

On the business so far, and 18-year-old Silva’s signing in particular, Nuno said: “It’s about the talent.

“It’s about what we look at, the talent of the player and the quality of the player.

“It’s about the ability and capacity a player has to come and adapt as fast as possible, to our idea, squad and environment.

“We are really, really happy with Fabio. For now, he’s working really well and adapting fast. I didn’t expect anything else, because the core of the squad is here.

“He has integrated well. One thing is certain for us, quality and talent – Fabio has a lot.”

When asked what he is looking for from Vitinha and Marcal, Nuno said: “Basically the same. It’s the same approach, give them time to consolidate and to integrate, and to understand the way we play.

Advertising

“Then, we support them. They have adapt to a new city and competition. It will require time but Vitor and Marcal are integrated.

“It’s different situations – Marcal more experienced than Vitor and Fabio – but it’s clear, it’s about mixing experience with youth and having this combination.”

Nuno was speaking for the first time since Doherty’s departure for Spurs after 10 years at Molineux and wished the Irishman well in North London.

“He’s such a nice person. It was a pleasure for us to work with Matt,” he said.

Advertising

“He had to adjust and adapt to so many different things, and the way he improved was amazing.

“We will miss him, we wish him all the best, and it’s up to us to find solutions.

“The transfer market is open and anything can happen. We have to keep on working.”

The main transfer window closes on October 5, while Wolves can make signings from the Football League only until October 16.

Nuno added: “The situation is clear, the market is open. We have to keep on working and be ready for things that can happen. The squad is not complete yet.”