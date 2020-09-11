Wolves boss Nuno: Contract situation is not an issue

The Portuguese’s current deal expires next summer and fans want his long-term future to be sorted.

But with the new Premier League season starting at Sheffield United on Monday (6pm), he is still calm and focused on his day-to-day work.

“Exactly that. I have a contract, so I work, and we have been working a lot,” said Nuno.

“We have to give more and make every minute useful so we can become better.

“In terms of the contract, I don’t have to worry. I don’t have to worry because it’s not my job.

“I don’t negotiate contracts. I just wait for an email or a phone call to say so ‘go ahead’.

“This is the moment and how the situation is. It’s not an issue for me or an issue for the coaches.

“All the hours of our day are basically the same. We are working to improve our team.”

Nuno has previously called Wolves his ‘life and obsession’, and he repeated a similar message as he added: “What I’m obsessed about is to improve the way we play.

“This is what we look at and is my obsession – how to improve our football.

“We start against Sheffield on Monday, a fantastic team. I truly admire them as a club, so Monday will be tough, but I expect a very good game.

“We have to try to improve our game, be better in every moment and every situation.

“Evolving as a team and growing as a group, this is what we look at.”