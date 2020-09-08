Busy weekend shows Fosun still mean business at Wolves

Wolves fans, especially on social media, were in a horrible mood at the back end of last week.

Frustration levels – understandably to an extent – were rapidly approaching boiling point as other sides in the Premier League made significant signings, and a fair few people were worried.

But come Saturday evening, the mood was dramatically lifted with the £35million club-record capture of Portuguese wonderkid Fabio Silva. Exasperation was replaced by excitement.

If that was not enough, recent Champions League semi-finalist Fernando Marcal’s arrival 24 hours later made things even sweeter.

Wolves are on course to snap up Porto midfielder Vitor Ferreira this week, too.

From despair in the wake of Matt Doherty’s departure to delight at getting in such a highly-touted striker and accomplished defender, it just goes to show how quickly things can change in football.

Another big take-away from it all is the commitment of owners Fosun.

This is not the first example of their backing, of course, but given the vast effects of the pandemic and the Premier League ending the contract with their Chinese broadcast partner, some wondered whether the approach had changed.

Advertising

Chairman Jeff Shi had already outlined the long-term plans and how they were still the same in his end-of-season update but, after all, actions speak louder than words.

So, with these bits of business, any doubts which may have crept in over Fosun’s intentions can be thrown out of the window.

Silva is not the finished article and bringing him in may not result in immediate success but, ultimately, the transfer record has been smashed – for the sixth time of their tenure.

The first saw them spend £7m on Ivan Cavaleiro, then £13m on Helder Costa, £15m on Ruben Neves, £18m on Adama Traore and £32m on Raul Jimenez.

Advertising

On the face of it, it is an eyebrow-raising amount of money for a player with so little senior experience.

Silva has only played 786 minutes of men’s football – scoring three goals and setting up another two along the way.

However, given he is both the youngest appearance-maker and scorer in Porto’s history and bagged a hatful in the academy ranks, Wolves feel they may be ahead of the curve.

You only have to look at the situation of Silva’s compatriot Joao Felix.

Similarly lauded at youth level, his breakthrough season at Benfica resulted in him being snapped up by Atletico Madrid for a whopping deal worth up to £113m.

Wolves, meanwhile, have got their man for £35m and while it is obviously a hugely significant sum of money, the rationale is clear as day.

Silva can come in and learn from Jimenez, while receiving top-level coaching from Nuno Espirito Santo, and has the potential to become a genuine star who can either lead the line for years to come or be sold on for a hefty profit.

It could go the other way, too, but with Wolves’ already-vast Portuguese contingent, there is confidence he is in the right environment to progress as he should do.

Marcal, meanwhile, is a player right at the other end of the spectrum.

He is someone who has already racked up valuable experience across quality leagues.

Having had spells in both Portugal and Turkey, he has spent the last three years with Lyon in France helped them get to the Champions League’s last four, last term.

The 31-year-old Brazilian can play either on the left of the back three or as a wing-back, so he has the versatility factor that Wolves so often look out for.

At £1.8m, his acquisition on a two-year deal was a no-brainer for Molineux chiefs.

Two players through the door, then, and another coming soon.

A right-wing-back remains a priority before the transfer window shuts next month as well.

Wolves are making moves, and they very much still mean business.