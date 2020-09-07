Wolves' record signing Fabio Silva says £35m fee will not be a burden

The 18-year-old striker has arrived at Molineux in a mega-money deal and signed a five-year contract.

He has become the seventh most expensive teenager in history but is relishing the pressure as he said: "I’m very happy to be here, it was a spectacular day for me and for everyone that is with me.

“I think the record transfer fee isn’t important. What is most important is what you can expect from me. That is hard work, humbleness, respect for my team-mates and desire to learn from them and the coach.

“I will work hard every day and always give my best, learning and being one more helping the team achieve its goals.”

Silva's signing is seen as a huge coup by Molineux chiefs, with Wolves also set to land Lyon defender Fernando Marcal.

The versatile Brazilian – who can play as a left-sided centre-half, full-back or wing-back – is set to sign for around £2m after helping the French club reach the Champions League semi-finals last campaign.

Wolves' transfer activity is hotting up, and wonderkid Silva added: "I chose Wolves because I, and the people who are with me, think that this is the best project for me.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for every player and I’m not an exception.

“The coach will teach me a lot, and I hope to learn with him, with all the staff and with all my teammates.”

Meanwhile, Wolves winger Adama Traore is having to sit out of Spain's game against Ukraine tonight, in line with Uefa guidelines.

He has been advised to stay away after the latest round of testing 'despite not posing a risk of contagion'. He is expected to return to Wolves as normal.