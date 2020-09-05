Steve Bull: Wolves' Conor Coady deserves to be with England

He has done an unbelievable job for us in recent years and, fingers crossed, he will now be able to show just how good he is on the international stage.

Coady has worked his socks off. He is a genuine lad, absolutely worthy of his place in that Three Lions group.

It is a great time for him to enter the fold as well, ahead of the Euros next summer.

Of course, we will have to wait and see whether he plays against Iceland this evening or against Denmark on Tuesday, but he could go on to stake a real claim.

He has got into Gareth Southgate’s thinking through what he has done at Wolves – keeping us going – and, should he get the opportunity, just needs to adopt that same approach with England. He does not need to change a thing.

We all saw his comments in the week about his call-up and how much it meant to him.

And so many people are behind him, not just of a Wolves persuasion either.

I was lucky to receive a great deal of support – everyone from the Black Country – when I had the huge honour of playing for England.

That support really lifted me, and I am sure it will give Coady an extra push for that first cap, and hopefully even more beyond that.

Other good news is that Adama Traore’s second coronavirus test came back negative so he should be ready for our first game at Sheffield United.

Now, let’s get everyone through these internationals unscathed and ready for that game at Bramall Lane.

Finally, I just want to thank Matt Doherty for everything he did for Wolves after his £15million move to Tottenham was confirmed.

He was tremendous and I wish him all the best for the future. Doherty can be immensely proud of what he achieved during his time at Molineux.