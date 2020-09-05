Confirmed: Wolves snap up striker Fabio Silva in club record deal

The 18-year-old wonderkid arrives at Molineux from Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Porto on a five-year deal.

Seen as a huge coup, he is the youngest goalscorer and appearance-maker in Porto's history and has previously been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: "Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal under-16s and they feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe.

"Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class.

“He has the ability to drop in to link play and hold the ball up to bring others into play. He always then looks to get in the box and his movement and intelligence in the penalty area is as good as anyone.

“Fabio has the potential to be a generational talent and for us to see him develop under Nuno is very exciting. He is the type of player our fans will love.”

Silva has cost more than last season's top scorer Raul Jimenez, who was snapped up permanently from Benfica for £32m last summer.

His excellent goal return for Porto under-19s – scoring 20 times in just 26 matches – saw him called up to the senior set-up.

The highly-rated teenager then came up with three goals in 18 games as Porto won the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal.

"Regarding recruitment for the first-team, all of the club’s priorities are about supporting the head coach, and helping Nuno to build the team he wants," added Shi.

“Every deal the club does; this deal, any following deals, sales of players, are all about supporting Nuno to build the team.

“Like all of our signings, this one is down to a lot of hard work from a lot of important people that support Nuno and I to make these things happen and help us to keep things moving.

“Even after an unprecedented pandemic, which has deeply impacted all football clubs in the world, our ambition and determination to improve and evolve the team continually never changes.

“The signing of Fabio demonstrates that we will make considerable investment when we feel it is right for the club. Welcome Fabio to this special pack.”