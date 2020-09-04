Wolves receive Adama Traore boost after initial Covid-19 scare

The 24-year-old is now free to link up with Spain ahead of their game against Ukraine on Sunday and, as long as he comes through that unscathed, will be available for Wolves' first game of 2020/21 at Sheffield United.

Traore gave a positive result last weekend ahead of international duty and was kept away from the Spain squad.

He then had a second test on Tuesday to determine whether it was a 'false positive' the first time around – and it turned out it was.

The winger was absent as Luis Enrique's side drew 1-1 with Germany on Thursday, but he joined the group at the Los Rozas training camp this morning ahead of a potential Spain debut.

An official statement from the Spain national team read: "Adama Traore will be under the command of Luis Enrique in the concentration of the national team.

"The attacker will arrive at Las Rozas and will exercise in the session scheduled by the coaching staff.

"Traore, who could make his debut this Sunday against Ukraine at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, has successfully passed the last medical checks, which allow him to join Spain after not being part of the expedition for the German trip to Stuttgart."

It is welcome news for Traore, who had to pull out with an injury following his previous call-up to the Spain squad last November.

Wolves will also be delighted as they prepare for the trip to Bramall Lane a week on Monday.

Having sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham for £15million, Traore – not having to quarantine after his negative second test – is in line to start at right-wing-back against the Blades.