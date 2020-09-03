Wolves captain Conor Coady: I'm living the England dream

The 27-year-old Wolves skipper could make his Three Lions bow against Iceland on Saturday, or against Denmark on Tuesday.

His consistency under Nuno Espirito Santo – playing every Premier League game over the past two seasons – has been recognised, and he is extremely thankful to those who have worked with him closely at Molineux.

“You have to live for the moment, and to be here is incredible and an honour,” said Coady. “It’s something I will try to enjoy as much as possible, and I want to help out the team as much as I can, whether it’s organising in training or in a game.

“I think where I am and what I’ve done, and what Wolves have done for me over the last few years – over the last five years, actually.

“I’m very, very lucky as the club have put me in an unbelievable position, to be here.

“It’s all down to the club and what they’ve done for me, so that’s incredible. Now I’m here and I’ll give it my best.”

Coady, although a newcomer, insists he has been made to feel very welcome by Gareth Southgate & Co.

“They’ve been fantastic with me. They’re a very open group who have been brilliant,” he said.

“I cannot speak highly enough over how they’ve been with me.”

Coady added: “I’ve never looked at a squad before and thought ‘I should be in there’. That’s not the type of person I am, and it’s not for me to think about.

“All I can do is play well for Wolves and now I’m here, it’s a dream come true.”

n Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan. The Montenegro international will provide competition for the No.1 shirt with another former Wolves shot-stopper, Harry Burgoyne.

Sarkic, 23, made the move to Molineux from Villa this summer after spending time on loan in Scotland with Livingston.

Shrewsbury boss, and former Wolves captain, Sam Ricketts said: “He’s a very good, young keeper who did really well last year at Livingston.

“We’re delighted to have him here at the club. He’s a really good prospect and a great addition to the team.”