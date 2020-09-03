Matt Maher: Jorge Mendes' key role in such austere times

Yet it didn’t require too much scrutiny before it began to make a lot more sense.

Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency represents the head coaches of both clubs and since early last year, it has also looked after Doherty.

When compared to many of the other transfers which will take place during the current window, this was probably one of the easier ones to complete.

There can be no disputing over the last four years Wolves have largely felt the benefit of Fosun’s close links with Mendes.

It has provided them with an excellent head coach in the shape of Nuno Espirito Santo and several fine players, as they have climbed from the bottom half of the Championship to the top half of the Premier League.

But the trade-off in the relationship was always going to be the occasional deal to make you go ‘hmmm’. Doherty’s exit, at a time when supporters are anticipating a window consisting of far more incomings than departures, certainly falls into that category.

The hope – a more accurate phrase might be expectation – is Wolves will now again see the flip side of the relationship during what appears a potentially pivotal few weeks.

Immense fun as last season undoubtedly was, the finish was disappointing and highlighted the challenge facing the club in taking the next step.

Nuno made no secret of the need for new additions in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League defeat to Sevilla but with the new season now barely a week-and-a-half away, his squad actually looks weaker on paper with Doherty and Morgan Gibbs-White gone and Jonny Otto out injured.

Throw in comments from Jeff Shi which might, depending on your mindset, be viewed as an attempt to temper expectations, plus the fact Nuno is yet to extend a contract which only has 10 months left to run and it is perhaps no surprise some elements of the fanbase are getting a little jittery.

Yet it is, to put it mildly, a little too soon to panic. As ever, it pays to take a moment to look at the bigger picture.

Undoubtedly successful as Fosun’s reign so far has been, you would hardly describe the journey as orthodox. Progress on the pitch has been sustained despite considerable upheaval off it and their tenure has seen several unexpected changes, right from the moment Kenny Jackett was replaced by Walter Zenga.

Since Nuno walked through the door three years ago the club has travelled a very long way in a very short space of time. Maintaining that rate of ascent was never going to be easy and in truth Wolves may now be feeling some of the ripple effects of what was a largely underwhelming 2019 summer window, from which Pedro Neto was the only player to make a serious impact.

Neto was part of a double swoop involving Bruno Jordao which occurred with little warning and the fact Fosun have often done a good job of keeping their business quiet when it comes to major deals is another factor worried fans might wish to consider.

The close connection with Mendes, meanwhile, means any discussions over the head coach’s new contract are likely to progress a little differently than at other clubs.

On top of all that, there is also the fact Wolves are, like every other club, now operating in a much-changed, pandemic-impacted transfer market.

It does not require all the fingers of one hand to count the Premier League clubs currently spending big money. The rest are having to measure their outlay carefully and Doherty’s exit needs to be viewed in that context. Wolves supporters are not the only ones in the region concerned by a lack of signings to this point.

Admittedly, the mood among Albion fans has improved immeasurably after news of a potential deal for Grady Diangana emerged yesterday morning.

Yet the details of the agreement the Baggies have reached with West Ham are testament to the new reality.

The Hammers were quoting a price of £20m for Diangana at the start of the summer but like many clubs have been forced to adjust their sights, with the pandemic having hit pretty much everyone hard in the pocket.

An eventual fee which could rise north of £17m depending on add-ons will, to the Hammers, seem a pretty good deal for a player not yet proven in the Premier League. The initial money (though Albion will not pay all of the £12m up front) might be used to help their business elsewhere.

Should Diangana go on to fulfil his potential, meanwhile, the deal could prove a brilliant one for the Baggies.

Across the league clubs are having to consider their options more closely than ever before and it is only Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs bucking the trend.

Leicester, perhaps Wolves’ biggest rivals in the race to crack the established top six, sold Ben Chilwell for £50m and are set to bring in a replacement at less than half the price. Newcastle want Callum Wilson but only if they can send Matt Ritchie the other way as part of the agreement. Villa are ready to offer a cash-only deal and with the backing of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are in a better position than many.

The ability to spend a bit more than their rivals is why Dean Smith’s men remain the clear favourites for Ollie Watkins’ signature. But the larger story is of the most uncertain transfer market in years. Mendes’s involvement with Wolves might raise eyebrows on occasion but having him around in these times might turn out to be no bad thing.