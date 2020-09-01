John Richards: Nuno can find Diogo Jota's mojo again for Wolves

Jota, despite managing to score 16 goals across all competitions, suffered several dips in form and confidence in 2019/20, ending the season out of the side.

Richards – the scorer of 194 goals for Wolves during the 1970s and ‘80s – feels Nuno will help the Portuguese find his mojo once again, though, similarly to how he helped drastically turn around Adama Traore’s fortunes.

“I think there’s still plenty there, plenty to come from him,” said two-time League Cup winner Richards. “It’s just about getting that consistency now. That’s what is missing in his game at the moment.

“It’s not easy to actually identify the cause of that, but I’m sure Nuno will be able to do so.

“He’s already done such a great job with Adama Traore, and I’m sure he can do the same for Jota as well.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, Jota only managed to register one Premier League assist last term – after coming up with five in the campaign prior. Only seven of his 16 goals were in the top flight. Fans are expecting more from Jota this time around as Wolves return for pre-season today, and Richards believes he will deliver.

“Jota has got the chance to keep improving, because of the quality of the players he has got around him,” he added. “I wouldn’t give up hope on him, let’s put it that way.

“He’s definitely worthwhile keeping around, as Wolves have such a small squad anyway.

“He’s direct and that’s what so great about him – he frightens defenders.

“Sometimes, he’s a bit too quick for his own good. But that’s something with maturity and experience, you can develop.”