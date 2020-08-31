Wolves captain Conor Coady gets long-awaited England call-up

The 27-year-old has been added to Gareth Southgate's squad for games against Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League.

Also joining him is Wolves target Ainsley Maitland-Niles after helping Arsenal win the Community Shield, beating Liverpool at Wembley.

Wolves supporters have long called for Coady to gain Three Lions recognition, having led by example ever since Nuno Espirito Santo became boss in 2017.

Coady and Maitland-Niles take the number of players in the group to 25 after Harry Maguire was withdrawn.

It is Coady's first senior involvement, having previously captained the Under-17s to European Championship glory in 2010.

He will be hoping to become the first Wolves player to get an England cap since Matt Jarvis in 2011.

England face Iceland on Saturday, and then they go up against Denmark a week on Tuesday.