Matt Doherty's move from Wolves to Tottenham confirmed

He joins Spurs on a four-year deal after making 302 appearances in gold and black.

The 28-year-old Irishman passed a medical yesterday and agreed personal terms after Wolves accepted an offer from Jose Mourinho's side on Friday.

Although officially undisclosed, it is understood the fee is an outright £15m, with no add-ons, while his former club Bohemians are due 10 per cent after inserting a sell-on clause into the deal which took him to Molineux in 2010.

The decision to allow him to leave is understood to have been made by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and chairman Jeff Shi, while Doherty was ready for a fresh challenge.

Shi feels the move is in the 'best interests of the club', as he said: "Matt has been a fantastic player for Wolves over the years, and as a member of the illustrious ‘300 club’ will forever have a place in its history.

"His departure was not something we had planned ahead of the summer, but when the offer came in, we discussed and analysed it deeply with the coaching team and the board. We also spoke to Matt who was eager to move onto a new chapter in his career.

“Ultimately, we believe that this transfer is in the best interests of the club, and it goes without saying that Matt leaves with our best wishes.

“We thank him for his undoubtable contribution during his time here and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Doherty said after being confirmed as a Tottenham player: "I cannot wait to get going.

"My time at Wolves has been fantastic. I've not got a bad word to say about the whole club, at all.

"But now I feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.

"I really feel like, with Tottenham now, I'm ready to take a big step forward. I'm so excited to get going. One of the best days of my career so far."

Focus now turns to getting players in as Nuno & Co look to build on back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, with talks over Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles ongoing.

Meanwhile, suggestions that Spurs' Serge Aurier rejected a move to Wolves as part of the Doherty deal are understood to be wide of the mark.