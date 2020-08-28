Advertising
Wolves' resolve being tested as Tottenham target Matt Doherty
Wolves' resolve is being severely tested as Tottenham are understood to have made Matt Doherty their primary target.
Jose Mourinho is intent on taking the 28-year-old, who has spent 10 years at Molineux, to Spurs as his first-choice right-back.
The widely-touted fee would see Wolves get an initial £12million for the Irishman – rising to £16m in add-ons – although no deal has been formally agreed yet.
Doherty's former club Bohemians – who he was signed from in 2010 for £75,000 – would bag 10 per cent, though, as they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal a decade ago.
He has made a total of 302 appearances in gold and black – across League One, the Championship and the Premier League – and been the top-flight's second-most creative defender over the past couple of seasons, behind Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
His departure would leave Wolves light and in great need of reinforcements, with fellow wing-back Jonny Castro Otto on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Wolves are still working on a deal for Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles while Valencia's Thierry Correia has also been linked.
If Doherty leaves, though, and a replacement does not arrive swiftly, youngsters Ruben Vinagre and Oskar Buur would be the only wing-backs in Nuno Espirito Santo's squad ahead of the new league campaign kicking off at Sheffield United on Monday, September 14.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment