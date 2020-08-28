Matt Doherty would leave huge gap – and Wolves have to act fast

With Matt Doherty – after 10 years of outstanding service at Molineux – being chased intently by Tottenham, what was already a crucial window has reached a critical level of importance.

Wolves need high-quality fresh faces, and fast.

The new Premier League season is set to get under way in less than three weeks and Nuno Espirito Santo – who, as we all know, had a small squad anyway – could well be three bodies lighter.

Jonny Castro Otto is going to be out for several months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Swansea on loan for the season and, now, Doherty is the primary target for Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

Throw in the fact Nuno is still yet to sign a new deal and these coming weeks are huge.

If Doherty does go and nobody comes in quickly, Wolves will have to go with Ruben Vinagre and Oskar Buur – who only has two senior appearances to his name – as they begin at Sheffield United.

Reinforcements need to be made as the club aim to build on two fantastic seasons in the top flight – back-to-back seventh-placed finishes and enjoyable runs to the Europa League quarter-finals and FA Cup semis – rather than slip down the table this time around.

It is an urgent matter.

In terms of incomings, talks between Wolves and Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles are continuing.

His ability to play as a wing-back or in midfield was considered handy after Otto’s knee injury, but now it is vital.

Doherty’s uncertain situation has, undoubtedly, emphasised the need to get that deal over the line.

A few weeks ago, Wolves were well-stocked at wing-back, with perhaps just another right-sided player required to compete with and learn from the accomplished Irishman.

But the outlook has changed significantly due to the Otto blow and the severe doubts over Doherty’s future.

Snapping up Maitland-Niles might not be enough to consider that a strong area.

If Doherty goes, perhaps another man after the Gunners star is needed – Thierry Correia of Valencia and Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli being two who have been linked to Wolves as of late.

A centre-back also would not go amiss before the window shuts in October. The same goes for a centre forward.

And what a loss Doherty would be for Wolves.

Signed for just £75,000 from Bohemians – who will receive 10 per cent of the fee should he make the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the 28-year-old has not just survived, he has thrived.

Rising from the third tier to Europe, Doherty has proven himself to be one of the best attack-minded defenders around.

He has had a hand in a massive 30 goals across all competitions over the past two seasons.

Only Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold – widely recognised as one of the greatest full-backs in the world – has had more direct goal involvements during that period, which says a lot.

Doherty has played a pivotal role in the success under Nuno.

Replacing him would be far from an easy task – but it would be necessary for Wolves to move forward.