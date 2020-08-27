Wolves comment: Big year in store for Morgan Gibbs-White

Hopefully the academy product sees it that way, too, and makes the most of it.

After all, the Liberty Stadium seems to be the perfect place for him to get regular football under his belt, learn and, ultimately, display his talent.

Some would perhaps see this season-long move to the Championship at the age of 20 – after making 70 Wolves appearances since breaking through when 16 – as a backwards step.

But, in reality, this is the best opportunity Gibbs-White could have asked for to prove his worth on the pitch.

He knows boss Steve Cooper very well after working under him when England Under-17s won the World Cup in 2017.

And Gibbs-White’s style – looking to take risks in the final third, flicks and tricks perhaps not coming off all the time – will be welcomed by the Welsh outfit, who look to play free-flowing, attractive football.

Their 4-3-3 system will also suit him well, able to play as the advanced midfielder – as fellow former England under-17 star Conor Gallagher did for them last campaign while on loan from Chelsea.

But perhaps most crucially, this move could be the making of him off the field.

Gibbs-White’s lockdown breach a few months ago was a clear error of judgement, but the club stuck by him.

He did not face a fine, and once he had self-isolated and proved he had not contracted Covid-19, he was allowed back into the fold.

Wolves, to be fair to them, have nurtured him very well.

Now, though, it is time for him to become a man. Gibbs-White, from Stafford, has spoken in the past about his close relationship with his father, but he will have to branch out on his own in South Wales.

Gibbs-White has joined Swansea on loan (Photo credit: Swansea City AFC)

Wolves, who have also given him a new contract until 2023 (replacing his previous deal which ran out in 2022), will naturally offer him a lot of guidance and support, and so will Swansea, but the onus is on Gibbs-White to take control of his future.

The opportunity is definitely there – and it is up to him to hold up his end of the bargain.

Swans chief Cooper has high hopes over the arrangement, as he said: “Morgan’s a good player, there’s no doubt about that. He can make a big impact.

“Morgan is a very positive player. He’s all action – he likes to be on the ball as much as he can and wants to make an impact going forward.

“He’s a powerful player who has the ability to drive and pass from midfield areas along with joining attacks, and he’s willing to work hard.

“I have experience of working with him before, and that’s a little help in knowing the player and person.

“But it’s clear to see that Morgan is a player with a lot of talent and potential.

“You don’t need to have worked with him to realise that because it’s clear when you see him play.”

Cooper added: “We are very selective about the players we bring in – a lot of work goes into the due diligence.

“What’s really important is that every player that comes here, whether it’s on loan or on a permanent move, is that they buy into our beliefs and work for the greater good of our club.”

Fingers crossed, Gibbs-White – so used to Wolves’ way of working – does embrace Swansea’s philosophy.

If he applies himself correctly, he could well take the Championship by storm and return to Molineux capable of making a genuine difference. Let’s see what the next year brings.