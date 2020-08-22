Steve Bull: Great chance for Wolves to make blistering start

We really have a chance to stamp our mark straight away and start as we mean to go on.

Sheffield United are always a tough side to face, and Manchester City will look to bounce back after missing out on the title last season, of course.

But if we can come out of those two games with a few points and a bit of momentum on our side, we could make a statement in the weeks that follow.

West Ham, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle and Crystal Palace still have to be beaten – but Wolves, without getting carried away, will fancy their chances of picking up a nice amount of points there.

We are just coming off a long, hard season and the lads have not got a lot of time off, but I am sure they will be ready for the beginning of 2020/21 and eager to push forward. The medical team will have them in tip-top shape.

There is the Carabao Cup to think about in September, as well, and while the prize on offer – a spot in the Europa Conference League – is not as glamorous, let’s take every game as seriously as possible.

We have established ourselves, so let’s try to get some kind of silverware at Molineux, even though the main priority is the league. Hopefully, they can get a place in that top six after back-to-back seventh-placed finishes.

For now, though, it has been nice to hear from chairman Jeff Shi over the past couple of days.

He has outlined Fosun’s commitment to the club, talked about the academy’s growth, and detailed how the structure on both the football and commercial side has changed.

You cannot really argue with anything he has had to say – Fosun are astute business people and know what they are doing. Ultimately, they know Nuno needs the ammunition to get even higher, so let’s hope we can get some quality players in during this window.