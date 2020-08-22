Advertising
E&S Wolves Podcast Episode 172: Nuno to sign on the ............................ line?
Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards bring you Episode 172 of the Wolves poddy from E&S towers.
The boys had plenty to discuss following the release of the Premier League fixtures and Jeff Shi's comments regarding the transfer market.
Who are the realistic players Wolves are in for and which rumours are absolute nonsense?
Can Wolves challenge for Champions League football and will they spend big to do it?
All questions are answered and we find out all the juicy gossip about Nathan's trip to Scotland.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment