Wolves will stick to their principles in transfer market, says Jeff Shi

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has called for reinforcements, saying after the Europa League quarter-final loss to Sevilla last week that there is ‘no doubt’ fresh faces are required.

Shi insists they are working to bring in quality, too, but also stresses they will take a measured approach and stick to what has worked in the past – the club tending to make signings in the £15million to £20m bracket.

“The transfer window is now open until October, which is a long window,” he said.

“We’ll keep working hard, but we will stick to our principles and not rush into anything that isn’t right for us.

“We will wait and when the time comes, we will go for it, but if we don’t see a perfect target, we have to wait – we still have two months.”

Speculation has been rampant, with Wolves linked with many names by foreign outlets.

Braga striker Paulinho and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha have been heavily linked with moves to Molineux by Portuguese newspapers, but Shi said: “We have our own targets, but the targets that the media are talking about are 99 per cent not true.

“Of course, I understand our fans are keen to know the progress, but I want to assure them that we are committed to any possibility to improve our squad.”

Shi, with Wolves having signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from Villa thus far, added: “Our recruitment team are not resting, they are working night and day, and I’m deeply involved in any transfer discussion and decision.

“For the next two months, 50 per cent of my job will be about recruitment.”