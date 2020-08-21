Menu

Advertising

Wolves star Adama Traore gets Spain call-up

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves winger Adama Traore has been called up to the Spain squad for games against Germany and Ukraine.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 24-year-old could make his debut for them after also being called up last November before pulling out through injury.

A boost for the forward, but it will disrupt his pre-season with Wolves.

They are back on September 1, but Traore – who was born in Spain but also qualifies for Mali – will be away.

Spain play Germany on September 3 and Ukraine on September 6, both in the Nations League.

Wolves Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News