Wolves star Adama Traore gets Spain call-up
Wolves winger Adama Traore has been called up to the Spain squad for games against Germany and Ukraine.
The 24-year-old could make his debut for them after also being called up last November before pulling out through injury.
A boost for the forward, but it will disrupt his pre-season with Wolves.
They are back on September 1, but Traore – who was born in Spain but also qualifies for Mali – will be away.
Spain play Germany on September 3 and Ukraine on September 6, both in the Nations League.
