Wolves Premier League 2020/21 fixture list: Black Country derby awaits in new year for Nuno's side

The first game against the Baggies since 2012 is on January 16, while the clash at The Hawthorns is on May 1 - raising hopes for fans to be at both matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have also been given a little more time to recover from their European exertions, as they will begin the new campaign on Monday, September 14 at Sheffield United.

It means they have almost two weeks to prepare for the season-opener, with the squad due to return to Compton for pre-season training on Tuesday, September 1.

The first home game of the season will see them take on Manchester City, while a trip to West Ham concludes the first month.

On Boxing Day, Nuno's charges will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham, and the last match of 2020 is at Manchester United. The season will also end against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, at Molineux on May 23.

October looks pretty good for Wolves as it includes home games against Fulham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and a journey over to Leeds.

April also appears to be a month they could pick up some valuable points, taking on West Ham, Sheffield United and Burnley at home while travelling to Fulham.

Wolves fixtures 2020/21:

September:

14 - Sheff Utd (a)

19 - Man City (h)

26 - West Ham (a)

October:

3 - Fulham (h)

17 - Leeds (a)

24 - Newcastle (h)

31 - Crystal Palace (h)

November:

7 - Leicester (a)

21 - Southampton (h)

28 - Arsenal (a)

December:

5 - Liverpool (a)

12 - Aston Villa (h)

15 - Chelsea (h)

19 - Burnley (a)

26 - Spurs (h)

28 - Man Utd (a)

January:

2 - Brighton (a)

12 - Everton (h)

16 - West Brom (h)

27 - Chelsea (a)

30 - Crystal Palace (a)

February:

2 - Arsenal (h)

6 - Leicester (h)

13 - Southampton (a)

20 - Leeds (h)

27 - Newcastle (a)

March:

6 - Aston Villa (a)

13 - Liverpool (h)

20 - Man City (a)

April:

3 - West Ham (h)

10 - Fulham (a)

17 - Sheff Utd (h)

24 - Burnley (h)

May:

1 - West Brom (a)

8 - Brighton (h)

12 - Spurs (a)

15 - Everton (a)

23 - Man Utd (h)