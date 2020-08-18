Five players Wolves could go in for amid Valencia fire-sale

According to reports in Spain, Valencia – Nuno Espirito Santo’s former club – have put their entire squad up for sale.

They have already sold Ferran Torres to Manchester City for £20million and lost key midfielders Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo to Villarreal – for a measly total of around £7m.

More cut-price outgoings are expected, too, with club president Anil Murthy admitting they are set for a difficult season while they ‘control costs’.

Here, we pick out five Valencia stars Wolves could target as they aim to strengthen.

Goncalo Guedes

A Jorge Mendes client, full Portuguese international and only 23, Guedes ticks some key boxes right off the bat.

His career path is somewhat similar to a fair few who have ended up at Molineux as well – starting out at Benfica, then going to Paris Saint-Germain before arriving at the Mestalla in 2017.

He initially joined Valencia on loan before the deal was made permanent for a reported 40million euros (£36m at the current exchange rate) and, since then, has scored seven goals in 46 La Liga games.

Predominantly a winger or a second striker, perhaps Guedes would not be at the top of the list considering Wolves already have Adama Traore, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto matching that brief. But if he is available at the right price, who knows?

Six goals in 21 Portugal caps is not bad going.

Mouctar Diakhaby

With last summer’s Jesus Vallejo loan not working out and Ryan Bennett not appearing to be part of future plans, the backline could do with bolstering in one way or another.

Wolves’ defensive record was pretty solid in 2019/20, but a centre-half would not go amiss and maybe Diakhaby is worth a look. Also only 23, the Frenchman has already racked up almost 200 senior appearances – two seasons at Valencia after two impressive years at Lyon.

The 6ft 4in stopper has clear plus points, although a recent partial tear of his Achilles would have the potential to be a stumbling block.

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Another player who is said to be free to seek a new club this summer is midfield enforcer Kondogbia.

Wolves, in an ideal world, would bring in a more attack-minded, creative player, but the 27-year-old could still very much serve a purpose.

After all, going back to the Championship, the physically-imposing Alfred N’Diaye proved a good midfield partner for Ruben Neves, who was able to display his quality in the final third.

A move for Kondogbia – considering N’Diaye was never really replaced – could allow Neves to shine further forward once again. He lists Sevilla, Monaco and Inter Milan as former clubs.

Thierry Correia

More of a signing for the future than someone to come in and make an immediate impact, it would seem, would be Correia.

A Portugal Under-21 international, he is a full-back who can play on either side.

Mendes, although he is not his agent, was said to be influential in Correia’s move to Valencia, too.

Wolves could do with a wing-back, at least as cover, after Jonny Castro Otto’s knee injury. Perhaps Correia, like Neto was, could be something of a hidden gem.

Jose Gaya

If Wolves want a ready-made player for that left-wing-back slot, though, Gaya is worth considering.

He made his Mestalla breakthrough under Nuno as well.

Gaya, however, is also one of the few players Valencia are reluctant to let go, and it would take big money to get him in.