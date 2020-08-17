Steve Bull hopes for stronger Wolves spine

Now the 2019/20 campaign is done and dusted, Nuno Espirito Santo and the recruitment staff are able to focus more on transfers.

The window is open until October, and 306-goal striking hero Bull hopes Wolves can make key additions in defence, midfield and attack before it shuts.

"I think we could with another forward, and a midfielder to help Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, as Moutinho's getting a bit older now," said Bull.

"It'd be nice to see someone come in and bring a bit of energy, someone who can happily go box-to-box.

"Credit to Moutinho, he's a world-class player, but we need somebody there as well as cover, and we need another defender as well.

"I just think we need to improve the backbone to the side."

After the season ended with a 1-0 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, Nuno pointed out the need for signings.

The Portuguese highlighted that the side which just fell short in Germany was largely the same as the one which won the Championship title in 2017/18 and said there was 'no doubt' new players were needed.

Braga striker Paulinho has been linked with a move to Molineux, with the Italian media – amid him also being linked to Lazio – claiming a deal with Wolves is 'close'.

No incomings are thought to be imminent yet, though.

So far, Wolves have signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a free from Villa, but he is due to be loaned out for the 2020/21 season.

Bull added: "All teams need fresh faces, and Wolves are in need of fresh faces.

"I know we've got young kids to come off the bench, but we need somebody who's been there and got the T-shirt at a certain level.

"If Nuno has the money and spends well, we can only go from strength to strength."